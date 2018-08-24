BOSTON (CBS) – An underwater photographer had an unforgettable encounter with a great white shark off the coast of Massachusetts.

Keith Ellenbogen said his close brush with a 16-foot shark happened a few days ago in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, 25 miles away from Boston.

Ellenbogen says he was filming a humpback whale while freediving with no protective barrier when the shark swam within inches of him. He captured the whole encounter on 360 video.

A shark sighting closed Head Of The Meadow Beach in Truro Friday morning. Someone spotted a shark chasing a seal just 10 feet from shore.