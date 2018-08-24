  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    7:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:30 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ambulance, Coventry RI, Motorcycle Crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a boy with autism took an ambulance from a Rhode Island fire station and crashed it, leaving three with minor injuries.

The Coventry Police Department says officers were called to Route 117 on Thursday night and found the boy unsettled and walking on the road near his mother’s car.

Officers say the boy and his mother agreed to visit a nearby fire station so he could be evaluated.

crash Video: Boy In Stolen Ambulance Crashes Into Motorcyclist

A motorcyclist crashed into an ambulance in Coventry, RI (Image from Coventry Police)

At the station, the boy ran into a parked ambulance, locked the door and took off across Route 117, where he went off the road and crashed.

A motorcyclist crashed into the ambulance as it crossed the road, but the driver suffered only a broken finger.

The boy and a firefighter who tried to stop the ambulance also suffered minor injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s