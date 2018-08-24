BOXFORD (CBS) – A former high school hockey coach has been indicted on child rape and assault charges stemming from alleged incidents dating back to 2003.

Andrew Lecolst, 39, of Middleton, was indicted on three counts of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 on Wednesday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

The indictments allege offenses committed between 2003 and 2005, when the victim was between 13 and 15 years old.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Lecolst was a member of the coaching staff of the hockey team at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford.

He will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Monday.