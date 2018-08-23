WEYMOUTH (CBS) – In the lobby of the Weymouth Police Station where her slain husband once served and protected the community, Cindy Chesna received a receipt for her paid-off mortgage on Thursday.

Sgt. Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty on July 15. Days later, Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, made a promise to Cindy Chesna and her two young children, Jack and Olivia, that the foundation would pay off the mortgage of the family’s home in Hanover.

Siller made good on that promise on Thursday. Cindy Chesna, surrounded by her family and police officers, gratefully accepted the receipt for her paid-off mortgage. She and her two young children wore white T-shirts with #ChesnaStrong in blue letters.

“I just want to thank the community for everything they’ve done for my family and my children. I can’t express enough thank to everybody,” said Cindy Chesna.

The outpouring of support for the Chesna family came from their neighbors, local businesses and from individuals all over the world. After Tunnel to Towers announced it would donate the initial $100,000 to pay off the family’s mortgage, donations came in from every state, Canada, the U.K., Israel, the Philippines and Costa Rica.

Just a few short weeks after #Tunnel2Towers promised to pay off the mortgage on slain @WeymouthPD Sgt. Michael Chesna’s family home, we returned today to announce that promise has been kept. https://t.co/f7jvGCOmin pic.twitter.com/ow18KVZyQ1 — Tunnel To Towers (@Tunnel2Towers) August 23, 2018

“We can’t change what has been done, but we can make it better by coming together to lift the families up,” Siller said Thursday.

Through its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off the mortgages of the families left behind when a firefighter or police officer is killed in the line of duty. Since 2015, the foundation has given $7 million to pay off the mortgages for 27 families.