TRURO (CBS) — A nine-foot great white shark was found dead on a Cape Cod beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Researchers from multiple agencies were headed to Truro to examine the animal Thursday morning.

“A team of scientists from the National Marine Fisheries Service, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, and Center for Coastal Studies is currently on scene and will do a full necropsy,” said the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Spotting sharks in the water off the coast of the Cape is a normal occurrence all summer long and it often forces beach closures.

Last week, a 61-year-old man was seriously injured after he was bitten by a shark near Longnook Beach in Truro. The man was reportedly standing in the water about 30 yards offshore.

Longnook Beach has been closed until further notice.