Filed Under:Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Cape Cod Sharks, Great White Shark, Local TV, shark sighting

TRURO (CBS) — A nine-foot great white shark was found dead on a Cape Cod beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Researchers from multiple agencies were headed to Truro to examine the animal Thursday morning.

deadgreatwhite Great White Shark Found Dead On Cape Cod Beach

A great white shark was found dead on the beach in Truro (Photo Courtesy: Cooper DeNyse)

“A team of scientists from the National Marine Fisheries Service, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, and Center for Coastal Studies is currently on scene and will do a full necropsy,” said the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

greatwhiteshark2 Great White Shark Found Dead On Cape Cod Beach

A great white shark on the beach in Truro (Photo Courtesy: Cooper DeNyse)

Spotting sharks in the water off the coast of the Cape is a normal occurrence all summer long and it often forces beach closures.

Last week, a 61-year-old man was seriously injured after he was bitten by a shark near Longnook Beach in Truro. The man was reportedly standing in the water about 30 yards offshore.

Longnook Beach has been closed until further notice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s