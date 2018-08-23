LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A car’s tire came loose and hit a 69-year-old woman driving on a Massachusetts highway Thursday afternoon.

The woman was driving on I-95 north near Exit 43 in Lynnfield when another car, traveling on I-95 south, lost its tire. It bounced over the median and hit the woman’s windshield, sending debris into her car as she was traveling at highway speed.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told WBZ she was in a state of shock. “I seen the tire coming, but the tire was coming so fast, I just, I didn’t know what I was thinking,” she said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The driver who lost the tire stopped and talked to troopers.

State Police are still investigating how the wheel came off.