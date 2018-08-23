  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lynnfield, Tiffany Chan

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A car’s tire came loose and hit a 69-year-old woman driving on a Massachusetts highway Thursday afternoon.

The woman was driving on I-95 north near Exit 43 in Lynnfield when another car, traveling on I-95 south, lost its tire. It bounced over the median and hit the woman’s windshield, sending debris into her car as she was traveling at highway speed.

tire Flying Tire Smashes Windshield On I 95

A tire crashed through a woman’s windshield in Lynnfield (WBZ-TV)

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told WBZ she was in a state of shock. “I seen the tire coming, but the tire was coming so fast, I just, I didn’t know what I was thinking,” she said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The driver who lost the tire stopped and talked to troopers.

State Police are still investigating how the wheel came off.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s