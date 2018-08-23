BOSTON (CBS) — Is your teen constantly checking his or her smartphone? A new Pew Research Center Survey finds 54 percent of teens believe they spend too much time on their cell phones.

More than half of teens say they’re trying to cut back yet many admit they feel anxious, upset, or lonely if they don’t have their cellphone with them.

Girls are more likely to say they spend too much time on social media while boys are more likely to say they spend too much time playing video games.

The researchers also found that two-thirds of parents are concerned about their teens spending too much time on digital media but a third of parents admit they themselves are guilty of the same.

This provides more evidence that as parents we need to not only put limits on our kids’ recreational use of digital media but even on our own, especially when it might be a distraction at work or at home with our kids.