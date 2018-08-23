KEENE, N.H. (CBS) – At least one person has reported being targeted by a “swooping” owl on a Keene, New Hampshire trail, authorities say.

The Parks & Recreation Department tells WBZ-TV they’ve received a report of a swooping incident on the Cheshire Rail Trail. The owner of a local sporting goods store tells The Keene Sentinel he’s heard from three people that an owl has “dive-bombed” them.

“WARNING! Nesting Owl Swooping At Visitors. BE ALERT!” an orange sign on the trail reads.

The reported encounters have happened between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to people on foot. No injuries have been reported.

The New Hampshire Audubon Society has not yet verified if an owl is indeed responsible for the reports.