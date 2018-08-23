  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    View All Programs
Filed Under:African Festival, Movie Night, Summer Of Savings

BOSTON (CBS) – Summer is slowly coming to a close with back to school right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over.

This weekend – the eighth annual African Festival of Boston will be held on the Common. The celebration includes African arts, fashion, and food, along with singing, dancing and music.

In Tewksbury, take advantage of some of the cooler temperatures with family movie night at the town common. Monday night at 7:30, they’ll show Sherlock Gnomes with free popcorn and cotton candy. Just make sure to bring a chair or blanket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s