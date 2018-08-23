PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A man is recovering from stab wounds after police say he interrupted a burglary in his own home.

Pelham Police said the 53-year-old arrived at his house on Kopers Lane just after 7 p.m. Wednesday but noticed something unusual right away – his dog wasn’t barking and didn’t greet him at the door.

The man heard scratching and then found his dog locked in a closet. That’s when he says two men tried to run by him out of the house. There was a confrontation and the homeowner was stabbed twice. The men got away out the back door. Police think they may have been picked up by a car on Route 38 near the Salem town line.

The homeowner, who has not been identified, called for help and was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen where he was treated for what’s described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

He gave police a description of the men who attacked him. One is said to be white with long hair and the other is Hispanic and was wearing a red shirt, according to investigators.

Pelham Police said this is “an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.”