BOSTON (CBS) — As another veteran receiver is shown the door in New England, another opportunity opens up for other pass-catchers.

Kenny Britt became the third veteran wide out to be released by the Patriots on Wednesday, joining Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell on Bill Belichick’s chopping block. Britt struggled to get on the field in training camp thanks to a lingering hamstring injury he suffered back in June’s minicamp, and the Patriots determined he wasn’t worth the roster spot with the regular season now just two weeks away.

Releasing Britt doesn’t impact the top of New England’s receiver depth chart, with little doubt that Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett have a firm grasp on their roster spots. The biggest concern with that group is Edelman’s four-game suspension to start the season, and who will be picking up the slack as Brady’s top receiver sits outs (Cordarrelle Patterson will get the opportunity to snag some catches over the first month of the season, but he’s more likely to make his impact on special teams).

With Britt no longer lingering in the back of the pack, the door is open a little wider for bubble players looking to make their case in Friday night’s third preseason game in Carolina against the Panthers. The group isn’t all that impressive, with Eric Decker, Devin Lucien, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios and Paul Turner all battling for what will likely be the final receiver spot on the roster. None of them have really made a strong case during camp or in the first two preseason games, so it will be important for them to put together a good game Friday night against the Panthers.

Here’s how each of those five receivers have done in New England’s first two preseason games:

Eric Decker: 0 receptions on 2 targets

Devin Lucien: 4 receptions for 71 yards on 8 targets

Riley McCarron: 1 reception for 6 yards on 3 targets

Braxton Berrios: 1 reception for 3 yards on 1 target

Paul Turner: no stats

Decker and McCarron have the inside track, based on how much time they’ve seen with the No. 1 offense during camp. But at the moment, neither are locks when roster cuts are due Sept. 1.

Outside of New England, the Dez Bryant rumors may pick up again after the receiver recently professing his admiration for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. But given Decker’s struggles to catch on in the New England offense, bringing in Bryant with less than two weeks to learn the playbook sounds unlikely. If the Patriots do bring in a free agent receiver, it will more likely be someone with some experience in the offense. Brandon LaFell was recently released by the Bengals, coming off a 52-catch, three touchdown season in 2017, and could be welcomed back after spending two years with Brady and Company in 2014 and 2015.

We should get a better picture of who has the inside track at the bottom of the receiver depth chart after Friday night’s game. But no matter the final roster decision, receiver still figures to be New England’s weakest offensive positions this season, aided greatly by the fact that Tom Brady is the one throwing them the football.