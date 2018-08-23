Filed Under:MGM Springfield, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – The highly-anticipated MGM Springfield casino is set to open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

A procession featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will kick off the festivities at 10:30 a.m. at State and Main streets. Guests are invited to view the procession as it heads down Main Street and ends at the entrance to the property.

Gov. Charlie Baker toured the new casino on Thursday.

Some roads around MGM Springfield will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. including Main Street from Court Street
to Union Street, State Street from MGM Way to Dwight Street, and Union Street from Main Street to Hall of Fame Avenue.

On Interstate 91, Exits 6 northbound and southbound will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Friday and are expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

The MGM casino in Springfield. (WBZ-TV)

Several underpasses along East and West Columbus Ave. will also be closed to thru traffic.

Visitors are encouraged to park for free at The Big E and enjoy the free express shuttle to the property beginning at 6 a.m. Shuttle buses will run every 5-10 minutes from 6 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

