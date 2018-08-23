SALEM, New Hampshire (CBS) — The last week has been a difficult one for a Salem, NH family: seven-year-old Grady Smith was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD). As the Smiths prepare to help their son fight this rare and serious genetic disease, they already have received support from friends, family — and New England Patriots player Julian Edelman.

A GoFundMe page to help with Grady’s expected medical expenses describes him as “smart, strong, and energetic.” As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised $65,000 in two days.

“He loves to play and watch football and basketball.. and he’s pretty damn good at both. Grady also loves swimming with his brother, Colin, and friends. At home, he’s either running around the house with Colin or playing with his sister, Skylar, and their dog, Kyrie,” the page reads.

Grady’s mom Jillian Smith told WBZ-TV, “All the help and support we can get is beyond appreciated. I will be out of work indefinitely and my husband Jeff, a Methuen police officer, will be out for a while as well.”

At present, Grady is undergoing many tests and his parents are discussing treatment plans. Jillian said one of the biggest current challenges has been that Grady is devastated he suddenly cannot do so many of the activities that he enjoys.

And that is where Edelman steps in.

“[Grady] will not be able to start school with his friends and will not be able to play his beloved football. Edelman has already reached out to him, it made all the difference to his happiness,” said Jillian.

Edelman reached out to support Grady with a personal video message. “I hear you’re going through some tough times buddy,” Edelman says. “But just remember: ‘tough times don’t last, tough people do.’ You got to believe. Keep grinding. keep fighting, buddy. We believe in you and we’re sending prayers and some good vibes, everything. So keep it going bub.”

On Grady’s facebook page, his parents posted another video of him reaching to Edelman’s inspirational message. The seven-year-old — sitting in a Julian Edelman jersey — is speechless when he realizes who is on the screen.

Another post signed Jillian and Jeff, says, “no sports and no school is devastating to him. So we will keep him busy and find ways to keep him lifted!!!! Edelman DEFINITELY got that going yesterday.”

Grady’s family expects he will likely undergo a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy. Every time Grady gets scared, Jillian says, he watches the Edelman video again.

“We are so humbled for all the love and support. He will pave the way for children after him. We know it. He WILL come out of this and we will fight for others.”

If you are interested in Grady’s cause, visit his Facebook page or GoFundMe.