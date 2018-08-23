DOVER, N.H. (CBS) – Joanna Colella and her father-in-law, Francis Colella, were strangled to death, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

The manner of death for both was homicide, according to authorities, as their relative is now charged in their deaths.

Jeramie Colella was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of his wife, 43-year-old Joanna Colella and his father, 69-year-old Francis Colella.

He was held without bail after his arraignment in Strafford County Superior Court on Tuesday.

The two bodies were found in a home on Tideview Drive Monday morning.