BOSTON (CBS) — Dez Bryant is still looking for a team for the 2018 NFL season. It would appear he’s trying to flatter his way onto the New England Patriots.

The free agent wide receiver took to Instagram earlier this week to let the football world know just how much he loves both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Bryant’s comments came on a video post by Bleacher Report, discussing how the Oakland Raiders and L.A. Rams could learn from Belichick’s way of dealing with holdouts.

In the comments of the post, a fan told Bryant to come play for the Patriots and the G.O.A.T., which Bryant responded to by saying that “Tom Brady has always been my favorite player.. real fact.”

Get ready for the dez spotted at Logan tweets.. @jerrythornton1 pic.twitter.com/WpHJ2B7xWX — ambrose (@BostonAmbrose) August 21, 2018

In another comment, Bryant said Belichick’s coaching strategy is “1 in a million.” So get ready to keep refreshing that rumor mill.

While the Patriots haven’t reached out to Bryant this offseason, they could use another play-maker at receiver. They released receiver Kenny Britt on Wednesday, leaving them with Julian Edelman (who is suspended for the first four games of the season), Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as their (likely) locks at wide receiver, with Eric Decker, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner, Riley McCarron and Braxton Berrios all vying for one roster spot.

The Patriots do fit Bryant’s criteria for a new team, as the 29-year-old has made it clear that he wants to sign with a contender this offseason. He was flirting with the Cleveland Browns for the last month, but left Cleveland without a contract earlier this week.

But with just two weeks left until the start of the regular season, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver is running out of time if he wants to sign with a team and make an impact early on in the season. As we’ve seen throughout the years with other veteran pass-catchers, the New England offense isn’t the easiest one to just jump in and catch on, even for a receiver of Bryan’t talents.

While it’s still unknown if the Patriots have any interest in Bryant, he’s made it clear that he’d like to join Brady and Belichick in New England. But chances are we will not be seeing Dez Bryant in a Patriots uniform in the near future.