BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man has been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred on the Esplanade earlier this month, Mass. State Police announced. Joel Musipli, 26, is accused of grabbed two women while biking by them on August 9.

State Police said a person recognized the suspect from their social media posts and called police when they spotted him in Charlestown.

Photos of the assault suspect were captured on surveillance video.

Musipli was booked on Thursday.