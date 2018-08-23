AUBURN (CBS) – A retired Auburn music teacher accused of raping a child faced a judge on Thursday.

Stephen Jaszek, 62, pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted a student in a modular classroom at the now-closed Bancroft Elementary School nine years ago.

He was arraigned Thursday in Worcester Superior Court on four counts of statutory rape of a child and one count of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Bail was set at $5,000, half the amount that had been asked by prosecutors.

Jaszek, who retired in 2014, was arrested at his home in South Hadley Wednesday.

Prosecutor Alyssa Kilmurray said Jaszek taught music to third- and fifth-grade students, in school and private lessons, and that the alleged abuse occurred over an extended period of time.

Jaszek’s defense attorney asked that he be released on personal recognizance. He said that Jaszek — who retired five years ago, has no criminal record and has been happily married for 20 years — has a teenage son that is being treated for an illness.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maryellen Brunelle says the district is fully cooperating investigators.

“According to the police, the victim in these assaults was then a student at the Julia Bancroft School and it is alleged that these profoundly disturbing acts took place during the school day approximately 9 years ago,” Dr. Brunelle said in a letter to families.