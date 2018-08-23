  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Sophie Tatum
Filed Under:Aerosmith, President Trump, Steven Tyler

(CNN) — Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler felt some sweet emotion, and a little jaded, when he heard President Donald Trump use his band’s song “Livin’ on the Edge” before a campaign rally Tuesday.

trump1 Aerosmiths Steven Tyler To President Trump: Stop Playing Our Music

President Donald Trump at a political rally in Charleston, West Virginia on August 21, 2018. (Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

In a cease and desist letter sent Wednesday, Tyler had his attorneys tell the President he could dream on if he thought he could continue using the song.

“This is not about Democrats vs. Republicans,” Tyler said in a statement Wednesday.

“I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes not political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I’ve been fighting for even before this current administration took office. This is one of the reasons why Joe and I have been pushing the Senate to pass the Music Modernization Act. NO is a complete sentence,” he added.

aerosmith Aerosmiths Steven Tyler To President Trump: Stop Playing Our Music

Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The letter notes that this isn’t the first time Trump has used Aerosmith music without the band’s permission, referencing two previous cease and desist letters sent in 2015 during the presidential campaign.

“As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump,” the letter reads.

“By using ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ without our client’s permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media,” it continues.

Trump took a dig at Tyler in 2015 after the musician initially demanded that the then-candidate stop playing his music.

“Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place!” Trump tweeted in October 2015.

He also tweeted at the time: “Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him!”

Wednesday’s letter calls for a confirmation of compliance in letter form “within twenty-four (24) hours” of receiving the cease and desist.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s