WESTBORO (CBS) – School construction in Westboro has parents searching for quick fixes for childcare. In a letter to parents on Monday, the superintendent announced school would start on September 6 – one week after the scheduled start date of August 29th.

The change came because of construction delays at two middle schools: Hastings and Armstrong.

“Anyone who drove by Hastings probably recognized that they weren’t ready,” said Becky Westrick, a mother of an incoming kindergartener.

Construction is active at only two elementary schools, but students at all six district schools will experience the late start.

Superintendent Amber Brock said it was the most cost-effective and simple solution. “I am greatly distressed that the change will cause your family inconveniences, however, I firmly believe that given the circumstances this plan is the best option for our students,” she wrote.

The construction delay comes because of “unusual amounts of rain this summer,” according to Brock.

Parents like Westrick aren’t necessarily concerned about the delay, but are bothered by the short notice. “You’re planning and scheduling and anticipating and then two weeks before school starts, they make an announcement that there’s a delay,” she said.

Other parents are more frustrated. “Let’s just say I’m not happy about this and think it’s very poor that this happened,” Jennifer Ann wrote to WBZ.

As a single mom, she’s worried about planning for an extra week of her 12-year-old son being home from school. “I guess I don’t fully understand why it took until a week before school starts for them to realize it wouldn’t be in schedule,” she said.

The school department is providing childcare for the extra week of summer vacation – at a cost of about $50 a day and on a first come, first serve basis for the first 140 students who sign up.

There will be additional meetings in the future to discuss how the schools will make up for the extra week of classes.