BOSTON (CBS) — Major League Baseball on Wednesday released the schedule for the 2019 regular season. Included in that announcement, of course, was the 162-game slate for the Boston Red Sox.

While there’s still much to be accomplished and determined in the 2018 season for the Red Sox, the schedule announcement does offer reason to look at what lies ahead for 2019.

Among the notable highlights for the Red Sox’ schedule:

–The season begins with a West Coast trip. Opening day will be March 28 in Seattle, the start of a four-game set. After that, the Sox will go to Oakland for four games and Arizona for three more games. –The Red Sox’ home opener will be Tuesday, April 9, against the Toronto Blue Jays. There’s a scheduled off day on Wednesday, April 10, in the event of rain on the schedule date of the opener. –The Red Sox will make their first trip to the Bronx on April 16, for a brief two-game set against the Yankees. The Red Sox will return to New York from May 30-June 2 for a four-game series. –The Red Sox will host a rematch of the 2007 World Series, when the Colorado Rockies visit Fenway for two games on May 14 and 15. –The Red Sox will make two trips they don’t normally make. They’ll head to Petco Park in San Diego for three games, Aug. 23-25, before heading to Colorado for two games, Aug. 27 and 28. They’ll close that West Coast trip with three games in Anaheim. –The Red Sox and Yankees will make the big trip across the pond to play two games in London, on June 29 and June 30. Both teams will have two days off prior to the two-game series, and a day off following the series, to account for travel and time change. –The Red Sox will be celebrating America’s Independence Day … in Canada. They’ll conclude a three-game series in Toronto on July 4, their first series after returning from London. –The All-Star break will be July 8 through July 11. The Red Sox will open their second half by hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park for a weekend set from July 12-14. It’s just the third visit in history for the Dodgers, who last visited Fenway in 2010. –The All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland, on July 9. –The Red Sox won’t host the Yankees at Fenway Park until July 25. It will be a four-game weekend set in Boston. –The Red Sox will host another four-game series against the Yankees, from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9. –The Red Sox will host the San Francisco Giants for three games, Sept. 17 through Sept. 19, to conclude their interleague matchups. The Red Sox have one interleague series not yet mentioned: a two-game series against the Phillies at Fenway Park in August.

The MLB season will begin Wednesday, March 20, when the Mariners and A’s play a two-game series in Japan. A Tigers-Royals game in June will be played in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will take place prior to the College World Series. It will be the first MLB game ever played in the state of Nebraska.