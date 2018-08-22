BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ receiving corps is now down a man, after the release of veteran receiver Kenny Britt on Wednesday.

The team released Britt on Wednesday, as first reported by Ian Rapoport and then confirmed by Britt’s agent.

Britt joined the Patriots toward the end of last season, and figured to have a real chance to contribute in 2018. However, a nagging hamstring issue had prevented Britt from participating much during training camp, and he’s yet to take the field this preseason.

Britt, who will turn 30 years old in September, caught just two passes for 23 yards in his three games with New England last year. He was inactive in the Patriots’ three postseason games.

In his nine-year career with the Titans, Rams, Browns and Patriots, Britt has caught 329 passes for 5,137 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The move doesn’t change the top of the Patriots’ depth chart at receiver, which includes Julian Edelman (suspended for the first four weeks of the season), Chris Hogan, and Phillip Dorsett. The rest of the players vying for snaps and/or roster spots includes Eric Decker, Cordarrelle Patterson, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner, Riley McCarron and Braxton Berrios.