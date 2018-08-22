DUBLIN, N.H. (CBS) – Wishing for a milder winter in New England? If you believe in the wisdom of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, you’re in luck.

The 226-year-old New Hampshire-based publication (not to be confused with Maine’s Farmer’s Almanac) says “we expect to see above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States, except in the Southeast.” The Almanac cites a “decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño” that will keep it from getting too cold.

More precipitation is anticipated, but not necessarily the white stuff, as the Almanac predicts “below-normal levels of snowfall in areas that normally get snow.”

So does this mean you won’t have to break out the snowblower this winter? Don’t count on it. The Almanac bases its forecast off a “secret formula” devised by founder Robert B. Thomas in 1792, and meteorologists don’t think very highly of its predictions, to say the least.

Hi I know there's science and all but can you comment on Miss Cleo's winter outlook please? https://t.co/L6qyij7lDj — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 22, 2018

Boston saw 59.9 inches of snow last season; an average winter is 43.3 inches.