NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – A crash in Northbridge Tuesday morning sent a guardrail through a car, leaving a 4-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the 2017 Chevrolet Impala hit the end of the guardrail on Fowler Road. The guardrail impaled the car and firefighters needed hydraulic tools to get everyone out.

The girl’s stepmother, who was driving, and her father in the passenger seat were both seriously injured. The 4-year-old was in a car seat behind him and had to be flown to a Boston Children’s Hospital to be treated.

“The car went into the guardrail with no braking,” Northbridge Police Lt. Timothy Labrie told The Worcester Telegram & Gazette. He said the Department of Transportation will check on the guardrail.

Speed does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. Police said earlier indications are that a small animal may have caused the driver to swerve into the guardrail.

The family is from Northbridge but their names are not being released at this time.