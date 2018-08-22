BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s recent history in the court system had not been going perfectly, but the quarterback just helped the BIG3 basketball league earn a decisive win.

As reported by TMZ and Deadspin, the BIG3 — a league co-founded by Ice Cube which pits former NBA players in 3-on-3 games that are hosted throughout the country — was facing a lawsuit from a competing league, called the Champions League. The Champions League claimed to have some involvement with Brady, in an effort to draw interest from investors. The Champions League was suing the BIG3 for, essentially, poaching players that were supposed to play in the Champions League. (The Champions League has yet to have any games played.)

But Brady — along with late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose involvement was also claimed by the league — submitted a letter stating that he had never heard of Champions League founder Carl George, that he had never heard of the Champions League, that he’s never been in communication with anyone from the Champions League, and that he’s never had any affiliation with the league or any of its teams.

The letter was dated Feb. 14 of this year, but it was submitted to the court in July.

The matter also involved former NBA player and coach Byron Scott, whose representatives sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Champions League for making false statements about his involvement with the league.

TMZ reported that the Champions League dropped the suit against the BIG3.