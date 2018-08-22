  • WBZ TVOn Air

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Grammy-winning country music singer Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Wilson is charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson she “became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance.” The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

wilson gretchen mugshot Country Singer Gretchen Wilson Arrested At Connecticut Airport

Gretchen Wilson’s mugshot. (Image credit: Connecticut State Police)

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song “Redneck Woman.” She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

