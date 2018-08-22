BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top steakhouses around? In the video above you can watch Phantom Gourmet’s top picks for meat eaters. Or, listed below Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Boston, using both Yelp data and some secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Capital Grille

Photo: Brenda L./Yelp

Topping the list is The Capital Grille. Located in the Hynes Convention Center at 900 Boylston St. in Back Bay, the nationwide chain’s local outpost is the highest rated steakhouse in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 814 reviews on Yelp.

The white tablecloth establishment offers starters like oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail. Steak entrees include sliced filet mignon, a coffee-rubbed New York strip, and a porcini mushroom-rubbed bone-in ribeye. The many seafood mains include lobster tail and citrus-glazed salmon. Expect an extensive wine list.

2. Abe & Louie’s

Photo: Abe & Louie’s/Yelp

Next up is Back Bay’s Abe & Louie’s. One of just two locations (the other is in Boca Raton, Florida), the steakhouse at 793 Boylston St. (at Fairfield Street) has earned four stars out of 1,164 reviews on Yelp, proving it to be a local favorite. It also features many seafood items, from the seafood tower to Maine lobster.

On the menu, try the Steaks and Chops, which includes wood-fired, aged rib-eye and a grilled Colorado lamb chop. Beer and wine lists are complemented by seasonal cocktails, like a strawberry gin and tonic made with strawberries, crushed black pepper and Hendrick’s Gin.

3. Grill 23 & Bar

Photo: Michelle T./Yelp

Next, Back Bay’s Grill 23 & Bar, located at 161 Berkeley St. (between Stuart and Stanhope streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 892 reviews. This independent spot has been in operation for more than 30 years, serving up local seafood and prime beef.

The dinner menu includes a raw bar with oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp and caviar. In addition to the expected New York strips and porterhouses, you’ll find entrees like brick-pressed chicken served with mushrooms, cipollini onions, haricots verts and asparagus, and a roasted pork chop with rhubarb barbecue sauce.

4. Mooo Restaurant

Another spot with a local pedigree, Mooo Restaurant in Beacon Hill is also a go-to, with four stars out of 759 Yelp reviews. An eclectic appetizer menu includes wagyu beef dumplings and roasted beef marrow bones, while sides run from corn succotash to lobster mac and cheese.

Order a sirloin, filet mignon or porterhouse, then choose a sauce to accompany it, like au poivre, béarnaise, red wine, bordelaise, barbecue sauce or Mooo house steak sauce. Round out the meal with something from the dessert menu. Options include créme brûlée, Valrhona chocolate cake and bananas Foster. Head over to 15 Beacon St. near the XV Beacon Hotel to try it for yourself.

5. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Photo: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse/Yelp

Finally, head downtown and you’ll find another venerable chain restaurant in Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which has earned four stars out of 719 reviews on Yelp. It’s inside the elegant and carefully restored Old City Hall at 45 School St. One wall shows off a collection of vintage wines, and a vault from the 1860s serves as a reservable private dining area.

Steaks and seafood dominate the menu, which also offers lamb chops, a stuffed chicken breast and numerous vegetarian sides. The bar menu nods to the New Orleans origins of Ruth’s Chris, with an emphasis on drinks like the sazerac, the hurricane and the milk punch, with bourbon, milk, vanilla and nutmeg.