BOSTON (CBS) — Sure, relying on ride-sharing apps can eliminate the pains of owning a car, but it will cost you. According to AAA, constantly use ride-sharing apps is more than twice as expensive than owning your own vehicle in Boston.

At $27,545 in ride-hailing costs a year, Boston was ranked the most expensive city in the United States for Uber and Lyft users.

AAA estimates the average American city-dweller drives about 10,841 miles per year. They also considered the occasional car rental cost and ride-hailing costs to come to their conclusion. Across the 20 major urban areas surveyed, using ride shares as a primary mode of the transportation costs $20,118.

“On average, those using ride-hailing services spent an average of $13.15 per trip, spending 15.11 minutes and traveling 6.66 miles,” the AAA study said.

And the average annual cost of owning and driving a car is between $7,321 and $10,841, according to AAA, without parking fees.

Parking in Boston can, at times, be stressful, limited, or outrageously expensive. AAA estimates Bostonians spend about $5,298 a year to park their cars. And “for those with access to free parking, relying on ride-hailing services is nearly three times more expensive than vehicle ownership in these cities.”

AAA offered a few suggestions for car owners looking to minimize their operating costs: