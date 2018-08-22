  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The nation’s blood supply is often in jeopardy and just last month the American Red Cross issued an urgent call for blood donation, especially Type O blood. Now scientists may have discovered a potential solution to future blood shortages.

There are four blood types and only Type O can safely be given to people of all blood types. That’s why Type O blood is in such high demand.

Scientists at the University of British Columbia found that an enzyme produced by bacteria in the human gut can quickly transform Type A blood into Type O blood.

There are current techniques to change blood from one type to another but this method is reportedly 30-times faster.

Further testing to ensure safety are needed but this could be an efficient way to fill in the blood donations gaps.

