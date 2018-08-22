AUBURN (CBS) – A retired Auburn music teacher is accused of raping a child.

Police say Stephen Jaszek assaulted a student in a modular classroom at the now-closed Bancroft Elementary School.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maryellen Brunelle says the district is fully cooperating investigators.

“According to the police, the victim in these assaults was then a student at the Julia Bancroft School and it is alleged that these profoundly disturbing acts took place during the school day approximately 9 years ago,” Dr. Brunelle said in a letter to families.

Jaszek, who retired in 2014, was arrested at his home in South Hadley Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday on four counts of statutory rape of a child and one count of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.