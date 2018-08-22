  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auburn, Stephen Jaszek

AUBURN (CBS) – A retired Auburn music teacher is accused of raping a child.

Police say Stephen Jaszek assaulted a student in a modular classroom at the now-closed Bancroft Elementary School.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maryellen Brunelle says the district is fully cooperating investigators.

aubustephen jaszek Retired Auburn Music Teacher Charged With Child Rape

Stephen Jaszek at a 2014 concert (Photo credit Auburn Mass Daily)

“According to the police, the victim in these assaults was then a student at the Julia Bancroft School and it is alleged that these profoundly disturbing acts took place during the school day approximately 9 years ago,” Dr. Brunelle said in a letter to families.

Jaszek, who retired in 2014, was arrested at his home in South Hadley Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday on four counts of statutory rape of a child and one count of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s