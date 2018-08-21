WEYMOUTH (CBS) — The Weymouth Memorial Committee has unanimously voted to dedicate a reading room at the new Tufts Library to Vera Adams. The 77-year-old, lifelong Weymouth resident was shot and killed on July 15. Police say the shooting, which also killed Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, was at the hands of Emanuel Lopes.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund suggested the dedication to the committee through a letter on August 9. He wrote that the idea came after “consultation with Vera’s family and friends.”

The obituary for Adams stated she “lived a quiet, modest life.” It mentions her love of reading, dinners with friends and trips to Cape Cod.

“She will be remembered for her generosity when it was needed, and her kind demeanor,” the obit read. It went on to say Adams would have appreciated the community coming together in the wake of tragedy and that her final wish would be for everyone to be kinder to one another.

Hedlund continued, “This will be an appropriate and fitting tribute to a woman who displayed a passion for reading and love for children throughout her life. Vera loved this community, and I believe she would be proud having her memory associated with the many gatherings that will be held at the library in years to come.”

Donation money from a fund that was created in Adams’ honor will be used to furnish the room. If you wish to contribute, donations can be made to the Vera Adams Memorial Fund, c/o Equitable Bank, attn.: Lori DiBona at 50 Patriot Parkway, South Weymouth, MA 02190.