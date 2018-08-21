  • WBZ TVOn Air

Maine

BOWDOIN, Maine (CBS) — Maine wildlife authorities have identified “the elusive Unicorn” — plant, that is.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says about 300 flowering stems of Unicorn Root were found in Bowdoin over the summer.

The department says the showy plant hasn’t been documented in the state in more than 130 years and was thought to no longer exist in Maine. It features white, “mealy-looking” flowers on a single stalk.

Unicorn Root ranges across the eastern United States but is rare in the northeast, the department says. It is usually found in “open, moist, sandy ground.”

 

