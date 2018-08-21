BOSTON (AP) — Rookie Shane Bieber took a shutout into the seventh inning, Melky Cabrera homered for the second straight game and the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 6-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Yan Gomes also homered for the Indians, who have won nine of 10 and the first two of the four-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston, with the best record in the majors, has lost three in a row for just the second time this season.

Bieber (7-2) went 6 1-3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Down 5-0, Boston scored three times in the seventh. Brad Hand got his 25th save as the Indians improved to 15-4 in August.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) had been 2-0 in four starts for the Red Sox since coming over from Tampa Bay in a trade at the deadline.

