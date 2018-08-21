  • WBZ TVOn Air

WESTFIELD (CBS) – A plane carrying 16 people is attempting to land in western Massachusetts after blowing two front tires during takeoff from New Jersey late Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, rapper Post Malone is one of the passengers on board.

post1 Post Malone On Jet Trying To Land in Westfield With 2 Blown Tires, TMZ Reports

Post Malone poses with the Song of the Year award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft blew two tires as it took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey about 10:50 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight was bound for London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The jet flew around Teterboro Airport trying to burn off fuel and is now heading for Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, the FAA said. TMZ reported the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn.

post2 Post Malone On Jet Trying To Land in Westfield With 2 Blown Tires, TMZ Reports

Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, and Post Malone perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Post Malone performed with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City Monday Night. Malone won Song of The Year for “Rockstar.”

