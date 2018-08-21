CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Forbes is out with its annual ranking of America’s top 20 colleges, and once again, Massachusetts and New England are well-represented.

Harvard University took the top spot for a second year in a row. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is at No. 4, Williams College at No. 11 and Amherst College at No. 16.

Elsewhere in New England, Yale University was the runner-up and Brown University came in eighth, followed by Dartmouth University at No. 9 and Bowdoin College at No. 17.

Forbes says that while there is talk of STEM degrees taking on more importance and liberal arts education declining, “our list shows elite liberal arts schools holding their own.”

The magazine scored schools on alumni salary, student debt, retention rate, graduates in leadership, academic achievement and graduation rate.

