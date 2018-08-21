  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Dover, Francis Colella, Jeramie Colella, Joanna Colella, New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A man charged with killing his wife and father in Dover, New Hampshire will be in court Tuesday afternoon. Jeramie Colella, 44, was arrested Monday for the murders of his wife, 43-year-old Joanna Colella and his father, 69-year-old Francis Colella.

Their bodies were found in a home on Tideview Drive Monday morning. The causes of their deaths have not been revealed yet. Autopsies will be done on Wednesday. A neighbor told WBZ-TV she heard “two loud bangs” between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police at the Tideview Estates on Monday, August 20. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV | Lisa Gresci)

Colella will be arraigned on second-degree murder charges in Strafford County Superior Court at 1 p.m.

Jeramie Colella. (Photo credit: NH Attorney General)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

