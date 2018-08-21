DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A man charged with killing his wife and father in Dover, New Hampshire will be in court Tuesday afternoon. Jeramie Colella, 44, was arrested Monday for the murders of his wife, 43-year-old Joanna Colella and his father, 69-year-old Francis Colella.

Their bodies were found in a home on Tideview Drive Monday morning. The causes of their deaths have not been revealed yet. Autopsies will be done on Wednesday. A neighbor told WBZ-TV she heard “two loud bangs” between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Colella will be arraigned on second-degree murder charges in Strafford County Superior Court at 1 p.m.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.