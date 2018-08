DUXBURY (CBS) — A whale washed up on Duxbury Beach Monday morning.

Marine biologists from the New England Aquarium responded and are investigating how the fin whale died.

WATCH: The chain of an excavator snap under the weight of a 50,000lb/52FT fin whale. The creature is the 2nd largest whale species in the world. It washed up on Duxbury Beach this morning. @wbz pic.twitter.com/DpqGWM1UZb — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) August 20, 2018

SkyEye captured video of workers taking measurements and photographs of the whale’s body.

The stranding of a fin whale is unusual, according to experts. At 52 feet long and 50,000 pounds, it’s the second largest whale species in the world.

The whale will be buried at the Duxbury Beach Reservation.