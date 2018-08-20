BOSTON (CBS) — The old saying goes that every time you head to the old ballyard, you’re liable to see something you’ve never seen before. It’s an adage that’s proven true in recent days with the Boston Red Sox.

Back on Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi hit a ball twice with one swing. And on Sunday, Eduardo Nunez had a pretty memorable — and costly — swing of the bat.

Nunez stepped to the plate with nobody on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh against the Rays, with the Red Sox trailing 1-0. Facing Rays reliever Chaz Roe, Nunez fouled off a 1-1 slider that was left over the plate. On the next pitch, Nunez tried his mightiest to launch a game-tying solo home run on another slider, but he swung right over the ball.

The strikeout was only part of the pain for Nunez, as the ferocity of his swing seemed to make his necklace come completely undone. See for yourself:

ICYMI: Eduardo Núñez needs a new chain. pic.twitter.com/kiTROiHpuK — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2018

Tampa Bay catcher Jesus Sucre was nice enough to help out with the cleanup effort, but it would appear as though Nunez walked away from that swing having lost more than a handful of precious gems. One just has to hope that the stones weren’t real.

The story calls to mind a memorable tale of Manny Ramirez losing a diamond earring while running the bases on a rehab assignment with the Pawtucket Red Sox in Syracuse in 2002.