BOSTON (CBS) – Tattoos are becoming more popular among teens but most parents aren’t on board. A new national poll conducted by the University of Michigan finds that 78-percent of parents would absolutely not consider giving permission if their teen asked about getting a tattoo. In fact, about a quarter of parents of high school students say their teen has already asked for one.

Only 10-percent of parents think a tattoo is fine if used as a reward, can be hidden or marks a special occasion.

Parents cited several reasons for discouraging their teens from getting tattoos including concerns about infection, scarring, worries that a tattoo could affect their careers and feeling their child would regret it in the future. They were also concerned that it would reflect badly on them as parents.

Interestingly a third of parents surveyed had a tattoo themselves.