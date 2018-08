STONEHAM (CBS) – Stone Zoo is missing a stork.

The Stoneham facility says a white-bellied stork named Las flew away Friday during training for the zoo’s “Birds of Prey” show. It was last seen Saturday morning at nearby Spot Pond.

Las is 3 feet tall with a white belly and dark purple wings.

Have you seen this white-bellied stork? During training for the Masters of Flight: Birds of Prey show at #StoneZoo on Fri., the stork flew away. The bird, named Las, was last seen on Sat. AM near Stone Zoo & nearby Spot Pond in Stoneham. Full details: https://t.co/G36lHD9rJU pic.twitter.com/ZpjhPtyZiE — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) August 20, 2018

The zoo says Las is not dangerous and might be walking on the ground or perched in a tree. Anyone who sees Las should not approach and instead call the zoo at 314-600-4873.