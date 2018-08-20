Filed Under:Police Shooting, Rochester NH

ROCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A police officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Police asked the public to avoid Gonic Road at Oak Street, saying the intersection will be shut down for several hours.

Video from WBZ-TV’s SkyEye showed a SUV crashed into a building at the intersection.

The condition of the person who was shot has not been released. Police say there is no public safety concern.

The incident is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office and State Police.

