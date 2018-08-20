BOSTON (CBS) — After joining in on the “Shark Week” fun over the offseason, Rob Gronkowski considers himself an expert in the field.

“I’m a shark expert,” the Patriots tight end proclaimed to reporters at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

With great white sightings all over the cape this summer, don’t be surprised if Gronk uses an upcoming off day for a field trip. Gronkowski helped shark researchers tag and track tiger sharks in the Bahamas during his “Shark Week” appearance, so he’s open to expanding his resume to great whites.

“I heard there’s some great whites out there. I haven’t seen any great whites yet,” Gronkowski said. “They don’t know me yet. I only swam with tigers. So, maybe I’ll go say hi to my friends.”

He has plenty of Massachusetts beaches to choose from, too. Great white sightings have closed several beaches on the cape over the few weeks, and Gronkowski has some simple advice for those out on the water.

“Be friendly,” he replied.

Just not too friendly.