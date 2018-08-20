  • WBZ TVOn Air

Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with biting off another man’s finger during a brawl at a Massachusetts golf course is heading to court.

Police say 46-year-old Derek Harkins is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of assault and battery, mayhem and disturbing the peace.

Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri says two foursomes were on the 18th hole at Southers Marsh Golf Club on Friday evening when there was some sort of altercation. He did not say what sparked it.

He says the 57-year-old victim from Marshfield had a finger bitten off “to the knuckle.” He was taken to the hospital but doctors could not surgically re-attach the digit.

His name wasn’t released.

Harkins’ hometown was not disclosed and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

