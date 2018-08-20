Filed Under:Education, School security

BURLINGTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will lead a roundtable discussion Monday about school safety just days before the new academic year begins across Massachusetts.

Baker and several other state authorities will meet at Burlington High School at 3:30 p.m. to talk about his $150 million budget proposal to make schools safer.

The largest part of that money – $40 million – would add more social workers, mental health care specialists and psychologists at schools. Another $20 million would go towards improving school security and communication. Districts with high concentrations of low income students would get $30 million to help close achievement gaps.

