DOVER, N.H. (CBS) — Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dover. The deaths were first reported Monday morning.

The A.G.’s office provided no other details beyond saying the suspicious deaths were of adults.

It is not clear who the individuals were or how they died. More information is expected to be released by the A.G. at a later time.

Dover police/ the Attorney General’s office investigating two suspicious deaths at a home in the Tideview Estates neighborhood @wbz pic.twitter.com/gVWfb7cGyr — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) August 20, 2018

Dover Police said there is no information to suggest any threat to the public at this time.

While police appeared to surround a home in the Tideview Estates neighborhood, neighbors told WBZ-TV that a middle-aged couple had lived there for at least the past eight years. They had a dog and possibly a son in his 20’s living with them.

A neighbor said the son is now the police headquarters.