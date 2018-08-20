HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS) — Police in Connecticut pulled over 10 “racing type cars” on Sunday – but not for speeding.

State Police say they received several calls about the cars driving too slowly on Route 15 north and south near Hero’s Tunnel in Hamden, causing a significant traffic backup.

Callers also reported that a lead car was filming the other cars driving slowly and “blocking both lanes of the highway so no vehicles could pass.”

Police found out that the filming was for the pilot of an upcoming show. They issued infractions to 10 drivers.

According to authorities, drivers stuck in traffic as a result of the filming thanked the troopers and honked their horns in appreciation.