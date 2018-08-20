QUINCY (CBS) – The awning of Atlas Liquors in Quincy came crashing down around 5:15 Monday evening.

“Yea, I was a little nervous the noise was really loud kind of shocked me,” said witness Jonathan Cahill.

No one was injured when the sign hit the ground.

“The main thing was nobody was under it. Everybody walked away and practically no damage to the inside of the building it was pretty much an exterior collapse,” said Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Jack Cadigan.

“I was in there this afternoon just picking up a couple of items. It’s just a matter of timing I guess,” said Kevin Kelly.

The store’s owner say they plan to make repairs so they can reopen.

“We’re just thrilled that everybody is OK. Everybody who works here got all the customers out of the store right away,” said the owner.

Fire officials say it looks like the sign just pulled away. Quincy inspectional services will return to the scene for a closer look on Tuesday.