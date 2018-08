ABINGTON (CBS) – A pickup truck overturned in a Walmart parking lot in Abington Monday, trapping one person inside.

SkyEye was over the scene on Brockton Ave, where firefighters pulled someone out of the truck after several minutes of working to get inside the vehicle. The Brockton Fire Department tweeted it was assisting with the entrapment incident.

Authorities have not released the condition of the injured person. It’s not yet clear how the pickup truck flipped over.