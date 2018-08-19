QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy police are warning the public that they have received 24 reports of cars being broken into over a three-day span. Eighteen of those reports were from Saturday alone.

Six break-ins occurred late Thursday night or early Friday morning near the Adams Inn Hotel on Hancock Street. Each time, a car window was smashed, police said.

On Saturday evening, 11 cars parked on the lower level parking garage of the Mellen Bray House on Weston Avenue were broken into by someone smashing the window. Then seven break-ins occurred at Quincy Commons on Canton and French Streets. Police said one victim believed his car had been parked for only about half an hour before he returned at 7:35 p.m. to find that it had been broken into.

“Please make sure to lock your doors and remove all valuables from your vehicle. We understand no one wants to have their window smashed, but it is far less common for a thief to smash windows to gain access. Typically they try the handle and move on when it is locked,” said police.

“Please remain vigilant.” If you have any information, you are asked to call 617-479-1212.