BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Sage is a one-year-old mixed breed currently living in a foster home. She is shy at first but once she gets comfortable she is very friendly. She also loves playing and walking but has an elbow defect so she should not for more than about a mile at a time.

At her foster home, Sage is working on basic commands and house-training. She also lives with four cats so she would do well in any sort of family, including homes with kids.

Jenny is an eight-year-old lab mix who was very loved in her previous home but had to be given up for reasons her family could not control. She is a great dog: loves to play, loves to walk, is great with commands, is house-trained and crate-trained. Jenny would like to be with an active family where she is the only pet.

Greta is an 11-years-old but you would never know it. She loves toys and walks but can also be a couch potato. Greta is an awesome dog that is often overlooked because of her age but she is the complete package and already house-trained. Her favorite thing is to go for car rides. She is great with kids and would like to be the only pet in the house.

For more information visit the Bay Path Human Society of Hopkinton’s website.