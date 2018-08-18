BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s latest spectacular catch left a two-time Gold Glove winner in awe.

With one out in the third inning, Rays outfielder smoked a line drive to center field. Bradley sprinted back near the 379-foot marker, leapt and hauled in the catch before tumbling into the wall. (Watch video of the catch below)

Never a doubt. pic.twitter.com/PSL9HMQ55W — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 18, 2018

The Red Sox went on to win the game, 7-3. Bradley also managed two hits in the contest, knocking in a run.

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who has twice taken home Gold Glove honors, tweeted after the game with a tip of the cap to Bradley.

Hey @JackieBradleyJr i hate to see u rob my teammate T Pham an extra base hit but its hard to be mad at ya because that play was absolutely ridiculous. Good lawwwd jbj. #TipOfTheCap to that one my friend — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) August 18, 2018

The first place Red Sox return to the diamond against the Rays Saturday at 7 p.m. The way things have gone this season, Bradley might not wait long to make another highlight reel play.